Tonight's AEW Collision and Rampage: Full Match Lineups Revealed

Due to a scheduling conflict with an NHL game on Friday, AEW has adjusted its programming. Tonight, a live episode of Rampage will air on TNT at 6:00 PM EST, immediately followed by a live episode of Collision at 7:00 PM EST.

This scheduling change sets up AEW Collision to directly compete with WWE Survivor Series. Below are the updated lineups for both events:

AEW Collision:

- Continental Classic tournament match: Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King

- Continental Classic tournament match: Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Rampage:

- Katsuyori Shibata defends the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta