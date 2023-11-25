WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Collision and Rampage: Full Match Lineups Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2023

Due to a scheduling conflict with an NHL game on Friday, AEW has adjusted its programming. Tonight, a live episode of Rampage will air on TNT at 6:00 PM EST, immediately followed by a live episode of Collision at 7:00 PM EST.

This scheduling change sets up AEW Collision to directly compete with WWE Survivor Series. Below are the updated lineups for both events:

AEW Collision:

- Continental Classic tournament match: Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King

- Continental Classic tournament match: Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Rampage:

- Katsuyori Shibata defends the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta

