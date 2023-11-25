Kurt Angle Discusses Randy Orton's Worries About His Back Injury

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed Randy Orton's back injury and his return to WWE. Angle, who is close to Orton, revealed details from their private conversations about Orton's health concerns. He mentioned that their wives, Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle, are best friends, which kept him in the loop about Orton's condition.

Angle said, "It’s about time. I’m just glad he did [return] because I was communicating with him for quite some time when he was out with the injury because Kim [Orton] and Giovanna [Angle] are best friends."

He continued, "He was telling me, ‘Hey, man, it’s not looking good. I don’t know how my back is going to heal if my back’s going to heal.’ So he was a little worried about it for a while and eventually it started to heal up and now I think he’s okay, but it was pretty serious for some time."

Regarding Orton's future in wrestling, Angle remarked, "They didn’t know [if Orton would return]. Randy, he’s young, too. I mean he’s in his 40s, but he’s still pretty young. [Compared to] me and other guys that are wrestling like Sting in his 60s and Chris Jericho in his 50s. So yeah, he’s still young. He still has a good six or seven years if he stays healthy."