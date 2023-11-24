WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Potential Surprises in Store for Carlito vs. Santos Escobar Match at WWE Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2023

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that the upcoming Survivor Series PPV match featuring Carlito and Santos Escobar might hold some unexpected developments. It's suggested that there will be hints about who might align with Escobar, who has recently turned heel. Notably, his former allies, Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, have remained with the LWO.

The report from the WON points to Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo as potential allies for Escobar, as per the latest plans. Initially, the idea was for del Toro and Carrillo to side with Escobar in a rivalry against Rey Mysterio, Carlito, and possibly Dragon Lee. Additionally, there's talk of possibly introducing Elektra Lopez into the mix, setting her up against Zelina Vega.

Tags: #wwe #survivor series #carlito #santos escobar

