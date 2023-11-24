Latest News on Sammy Guevara's Anticipated Return to AEW Television

Sammy Guevara has been sidelined due to a concussion he sustained last month at AEW WrestleDream. Regarding his return, Guevara expressed uncertainty about the timing of his clearance. However, Fuego del Sol hinted that Guevara's comeback was 'imminent.'

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Guevara has received medical clearance to resume wrestling and is expected to make a return shortly. His delayed comeback, despite being cleared, is attributed to his wife Tay's impending childbirth, which is anticipated to happen 'any day now'.