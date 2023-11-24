WWE SmackDown Tonight: Final Build-Up to Survivor Series, Championship Bout, and More

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.
The event will feature appearances from several top WWE stars including Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Bobby Lashley, Damien Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, as advertised locally.
For tonight's SmackDown, WWE has confirmed a match and a special segment. The lineup for the evening includes:
- A match between the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).
- "The Grayson Waller Effect" segment featuring Kevin Owens as a guest.
⚡ Two Ex-WWE Superstars Potentially Making a Comeback as Early as Next Week
There are hints of a comeback from two former WWE stars. The WWE aims to finish the year strongly and is planning to bring fresh talent into [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2023 03:12PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com