WWE SmackDown Tonight: Final Build-Up to Survivor Series, Championship Bout, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2023

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

The event will feature appearances from several top WWE stars including Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Bobby Lashley, Damien Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, as advertised locally.

For tonight's SmackDown, WWE has confirmed a match and a special segment. The lineup for the evening includes:

- A match between the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

- "The Grayson Waller Effect" segment featuring Kevin Owens as a guest.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2023 03:12PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

