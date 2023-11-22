WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Eric Bischoff Enthusiastic About Cody Rhodes in WarGames: 'It's Full Circle Sh*t

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

Eric Bischoff Enthusiastic About Cody Rhodes in WarGames: 'It's Full Circle Sh*t

Eric Bischoff recently shared his views on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series and the WarGames match headlining the event on his 83 Weeks podcast. He reminisced about Dusty Rhodes, the creator of the WarGames concept, and expressed enthusiasm about Dusty's son, Cody Rhodes, participating as a prominent wrestler in the match.

"It’s a story within a story. You’ve got the wrestling story, in-ring story. As we’re really heading into WrestleMania, it’s not too early to say that. In another 60 days, we’re gonna be hearing about people being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. It’s not that far away, so I think that you’ve got Cody Rhodes’ wrestling story, and then you’ve got life. The story of life, and the story of life is that Dusty Rhodes was the visionary behind WarGames. I think Cody, to have the opportunity to participate, and not just participate but participate as a featured talent, it’s full circle shit, brother, and I love it. I love that kind of thing. I’m partial to Cody and the entire Rhodes family. But even beyond that, this is cool shit. This is the kind of story that makes sports so interesting."

Randy Orton's WWE Return Boosts RAW Viewership Survivor Series Ticket Sales

WWE is up in all metrics following the news about Randy Orton's comeback, as RAW's viewership reached 1.459 million, even while competing wi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 22, 2023 02:50PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #eric bischoff #cody rhodes #survivor series #wargames

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85019/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π