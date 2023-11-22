Eric Bischoff Enthusiastic About Cody Rhodes in WarGames: 'It's Full Circle Sh*t

Eric Bischoff recently shared his views on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series and the WarGames match headlining the event on his 83 Weeks podcast. He reminisced about Dusty Rhodes, the creator of the WarGames concept, and expressed enthusiasm about Dusty's son, Cody Rhodes, participating as a prominent wrestler in the match.

"It’s a story within a story. You’ve got the wrestling story, in-ring story. As we’re really heading into WrestleMania, it’s not too early to say that. In another 60 days, we’re gonna be hearing about people being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. It’s not that far away, so I think that you’ve got Cody Rhodes’ wrestling story, and then you’ve got life. The story of life, and the story of life is that Dusty Rhodes was the visionary behind WarGames. I think Cody, to have the opportunity to participate, and not just participate but participate as a featured talent, it’s full circle shit, brother, and I love it. I love that kind of thing. I’m partial to Cody and the entire Rhodes family. But even beyond that, this is cool shit. This is the kind of story that makes sports so interesting."