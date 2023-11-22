WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton's WWE Return Boosts RAW Viewership Survivor Series Ticket Sales

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

WWE is up in all metrics following the news about Randy Orton's comeback, as RAW's viewership reached 1.459 million, even while competing with the Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Notably, RAW achieved its highest viewership in the P18-49 demographic since September 4th, with a 0.49 rating.

Additionally, the excitement around Orton's return is evident online. The YouTube video where Cody announces Orton's return has garnered over a million views since Wednesday morning. On Twitter, a video of the same announcement has attracted a remarkable 4.2 million views.

WE has been successful in selling most of the newly released tickets for Survivor Series. As reported by @WrestleTix, an impressive 574 tickets were distributed in just the past day, and it's anticipated that the event will be a complete sell-out, drawing an audience of over 17,000 fans.

WWE and Panini Settle Dispute, Court Requested to Dismiss Case With Prejudice

In September, WWE ended their agreement with Panini, a trading card company, citing a breach of contract. Subsequently, WWE sought legal act [...]

