WWE and Panini Settle Dispute, Court Requested to Dismiss Case With Prejudice

In September, WWE ended their agreement with Panini, a trading card company, citing a breach of contract. Subsequently, WWE sought legal action against Panini last month, while Panini filed a lawsuit to maintain their license. The initial contract was set to expire on December 31, 2025. Recently, it appeared that the two parties had come to a resolution, and this has now been confirmed.

According to Paul Lesko, WWE and Panini have settled their dispute and requested the court to close the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be reopened in the future. As part of the settlement, Panini has withdrawn all its claims against WWE, and each party will bear its own legal costs and expenses.