Nikki Bella Responds to Being Overlooked on WWE RAW

During the recent episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole mentioned the Barmageddeon show, highlighting hosts Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, and Nikki Garcia. Notably absent from his mention was former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, a detail that Bella finds regrettable given her extensive history with the company.

In an interview with NBC Chicago about the show, Nikki Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, expressed her feelings:

“It’s sad. Like, there’s obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything, it’s disappointing. I worked there for 16 years, and I helped pave the way for them. Not only that they’ve always been family to me, and no matter what, walking away, for me, it wasn’t malicious. I’m at a point in my life. I wanted to do things without hearing the word ‘no,’ and it was just strictly business. Maybe there were some personal things that had happened over the years that also pushed me towards that, but I think more than anything, it’s disappointing because I don’t see it happen with the men.”

Bella further commented on the situation, highlighting a perceived disparity in treatment between male and female wrestlers:

“For some reason with the women who are outspoken and we’ve seen this with the women in the past, they just want to ban us. I think it’s sad because we all look at it as family and so, ‘Okay, they don’t want to say my name, that’s fine. Barmageddon got a shout-out and so did Blake Shelton, so that makes me happy. So many people at WWE will always be family to me, and I communicate with so many of them. The WWE Universe will always be family to me, as well as my Bella Army. So I’m just so appreciative for all of you and all of us that can still have the memories.”