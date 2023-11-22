Triple H Shares Insights on Creative Leadership Lessons Learned from Vince McMahon

During an interview with SI.com, Triple H shared insights from Vince McMahon about creative leadership in WWE:

"Vince taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats and you’ll never go wrong. You’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel and see."

"Writing this stuff is a feel. You can analyze stories and how they come together, but how does it make you feel? If you can make people feel those stories, they’re going to be invested in the product. That’s how we try to approach, find that ultimate emotional place for the talent and the characters and the stories they’re in."