WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Triple H Shares Insights on Creative Leadership Lessons Learned from Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

Triple H Shares Insights on Creative Leadership Lessons Learned from Vince McMahon

During an interview with SI.com, Triple H shared insights from Vince McMahon about creative leadership in WWE:

"Vince taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats and you’ll never go wrong. You’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel and see."

"Writing this stuff is a feel. You can analyze stories and how they come together, but how does it make you feel? If you can make people feel those stories, they’re going to be invested in the product. That’s how we try to approach, find that ultimate emotional place for the talent and the characters and the stories they’re in."

WWE and Panini Settle Dispute, Court Requested to Dismiss Case With Prejudice

In September, WWE ended their agreement with Panini, a trading card company, citing a breach of contract. Subsequently, WWE sought legal act [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 22, 2023 02:42PM

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #triple h #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85011/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π