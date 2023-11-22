WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Undergoes Arm Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2023

John Cena has recently had a second arm surgery.

The semi-regular WWE star revealed on Twitter that following an earlier surgery on one arm, he has now had a procedure on his other arm. Cena stated,

"Thank you for the autograph, @JeffDugasMD! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms!"

WNS wishes John Cena all the best with his recovery.

Tags: #wwe #john cena

