John Cena Undergoes Arm Surgery

John Cena has recently had a second arm surgery.
The semi-regular WWE star revealed on Twitter that following an earlier surgery on one arm, he has now had a procedure on his other arm. Cena stated,
"Thank you for the autograph, @JeffDugasMD! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms!"
WNS wishes John Cena all the best with his recovery.
