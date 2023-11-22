John Cena Undergoes Arm Surgery

John Cena has recently had a second arm surgery.

The semi-regular WWE star revealed on Twitter that following an earlier surgery on one arm, he has now had a procedure on his other arm. Cena stated,

"Thank you for the autograph, @JeffDugasMD! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms!"

WNS wishes John Cena all the best with his recovery.