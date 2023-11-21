Cody Rhodes Welcomes Randy Orton's Return, Hints at Legacy Reformation at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has expressed his excitement over Randy Orton's return to the ring at the upcoming Survivor Series event. The announcement of Orton's return came during last night's episode of Raw, where Rhodes revealed Orton as the final member of his WarGames team.

Rhodes alluded to their history together, mentioning their time in the Legacy faction from 2008 to 2010. He also took to Twitter to acknowledge Orton's return, using the phrase "Master & Apprentice" and "One more time" to signify their renewed partnership.

Orton's appearance at Survivor Series will mark his first WWE match in 18 months, as he has been sidelined due to a back injury. His return is sure to be a major boost for Rhodes' team and a thrilling moment for WWE fans.

Master & Apprentice



One more time https://t.co/fYACUClQ70 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 21, 2023