Ex-NWA Champion Reportedly Signs with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2023

According to PWInsider, Madi Wrenkowski was recently at the WWE Performance Center, and it's believed that she has inked a deal with WWE NXT.

Wrenkowski, who entered the wrestling scene in 2019, has competed in various promotions, including Mission Pro Wrestling, Hurricane Pro Wrestling, SWE, among others.

Her first appearance in All Elite Wrestling was on the December 22 episode of AEW Dark, where she faced Leyla Hirsch. Wrenkowski has also been featured in other AEW events.

She has held the NWA Women's Tag Team Championships, teaming up with Missa Kate in M95. Her most recent match in NWA took place in August.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #nwa #madi wrenkowski

