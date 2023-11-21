Shinsuke Nakamura Confronts Unknown Rival

"The King of Strong Style" is growing impatient.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been a regular on WWE shows, appearing in vignettes where he speaks in Japanese about his readiness to confront and defeat an unnamed individual.

In his recent bout against Chad Gable from Alpha Academy on WWE Survivor Series 2023's final Monday Night Raw episode, commentators Michael Cole and Wade Barrett pondered over Nakamura's target in these mysterious videos.

Following the conclusion of this week's WWE broadcast on the USA Network, Nakamura filmed another enigmatic video backstage at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, addressing the unidentified individual.

“How long? How long do I need to wait? I’m ready to fight,” Nakamura stated. “Where are you? I know where are you.”

He added, “You are close. I take all from you. This is my opportunity. I’m waiting.”