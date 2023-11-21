The Undertaker Recalls Creative Clash with Vince McMahon over American Flag Gimmick

The Undertaker, one of WWE's most legendary figures, maintained a close bond with Vince McMahon, the company's chairman, throughout his career. Unlike many other top stars who defected to WCW during the Monday Night Wars, Undertaker remained loyal to WWE, playing a pivotal role in its transition from the Hulk Hogan era to the Attitude Era spearheaded by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock.

Even in recent years, the two have maintained their friendship, as evidenced by their appearance together at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match in Saudi Arabia. However, their relationship hasn't always been without its challenges.

In a recent interview, Undertaker recalled a creative disagreement with McMahon that occurred during an episode of WWE Superstars in 1993. McMahon had instructed Undertaker to reveal his allegiance to the Survivor Series team of Lex Luger and The Steiner Brothers by flashing a U.S.A. flag lining in his trademark trench coat.

"I wasn't thrilled about that," Undertaker admitted. "That was all Vince."

Years later, as wrestling characters evolved towards greater realism, Undertaker's persona was adjusted to align with his real-life personality, giving rise to the "American Badass" gimmick.

"In retrospect, now, I'm very proud of that run as The American Badass," Undertaker stated. "At the time, in 1993, adding the flag was not Undertaker-esque."

He further elaborated on his initial resistance to the idea, recalling his back-and-forth with McMahon.

"I remember me and Vince going back and forth. It was one of those first things we really butted heads over. I still remember Vince trying to sell me, saying, 'Well, it's the Betsy Ross flag.' I was thinking, 'Well, OK? Is that supposed to change everything?'"

McMahon had envisioned the "Betsy Ross flag" as a symbol of American patriotism, evoking the spirit of the old west and the original 13 colonies. However, Undertaker remained unconvinced.

"That just wasn't The Undertaker back then," Undertaker explained. "I just didn't have the juice to say no."