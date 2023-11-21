WWE RAW Maintains Solid Viewership For November 20 Episode Despite Historic NFL Game

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw saw a slight dip in viewership compared to last week, but the key 18-49 demographic experienced an increase. The show drew an average of 1.459 million viewers, down from 1.467 million viewers last week. However, the 18-49 demo rating jumped from 0.44 to 0.49, indicating a growth in viewership among younger audiences.

The show faced stiff competition from an NFL game that aired across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, drawing a staggering 28.958 million viewers. This marked the most-watched Monday Night Football regular season game in 27 years and the most-watched game of the current NFL season.

Despite the strong competition, WWE Raw managed to maintain a respectable viewership and even increase its key demo rating. This suggests that the show remains popular among its core audience, even in the face of stiff competition.