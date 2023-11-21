WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Maintains Solid Viewership For November 20 Episode Despite Historic NFL Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2023

WWE RAW Maintains Solid Viewership For November 20 Episode Despite Historic NFL Game

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw saw a slight dip in viewership compared to last week, but the key 18-49 demographic experienced an increase. The show drew an average of 1.459 million viewers, down from 1.467 million viewers last week. However, the 18-49 demo rating jumped from 0.44 to 0.49, indicating a growth in viewership among younger audiences.

The show faced stiff competition from an NFL game that aired across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, drawing a staggering 28.958 million viewers. This marked the most-watched Monday Night Football regular season game in 27 years and the most-watched game of the current NFL season.

Despite the strong competition, WWE Raw managed to maintain a respectable viewership and even increase its key demo rating. This suggests that the show remains popular among its core audience, even in the face of stiff competition.

Source: Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics
