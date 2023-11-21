WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

ECW Documentary Series in the Works, Based on Tod Gordon's Autobiography

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2023

ECW Documentary Series in the Works, Based on Tod Gordon's Autobiography

ECW fans, rejoice!

It appears that there's a new ECW-centric documentary series in the works, inspired by Tod Gordon's autobiography "Tod Is God." This exciting project is being shopped around to various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing a wave of nostalgia to the 1990s wrestling scene.

While details about the documentary series remain under wraps, the involvement of Tod Gordon's autobiography suggests a deep dive into the rise and fall of Extreme Championship Wrestling, a promotion that captivated audiences with its hardcore style and innovative storytelling. The series is likely to feature interviews with ECW legends, behind-the-scenes footage, and a candid look at the factors that led to ECW's demise.

This potential documentary series adds to the growing interest in 1990s wrestling, with The Rock's production company recently announcing plans for a WCW collapse documentary. 

Triple H Offers Intriguing Insight on 'The Iron Claw' Movie

Triple H shared some intriguing thoughts regarding ‘The Iron Claw.’ Set for a U.S. release on December 22nd, ‘The Iron Cl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 21, 2023 02:52PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #ecw #tod gordon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84998/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π