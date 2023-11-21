ECW Documentary Series in the Works, Based on Tod Gordon's Autobiography

ECW fans, rejoice!

It appears that there's a new ECW-centric documentary series in the works, inspired by Tod Gordon's autobiography "Tod Is God." This exciting project is being shopped around to various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing a wave of nostalgia to the 1990s wrestling scene.

While details about the documentary series remain under wraps, the involvement of Tod Gordon's autobiography suggests a deep dive into the rise and fall of Extreme Championship Wrestling, a promotion that captivated audiences with its hardcore style and innovative storytelling. The series is likely to feature interviews with ECW legends, behind-the-scenes footage, and a candid look at the factors that led to ECW's demise.

This potential documentary series adds to the growing interest in 1990s wrestling, with The Rock's production company recently announcing plans for a WCW collapse documentary.