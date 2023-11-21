Triple H Offers Intriguing Insight on 'The Iron Claw' Movie

Triple H shared some intriguing thoughts regarding ‘The Iron Claw.’

Set for a U.S. release on December 22nd, ‘The Iron Claw’ will be available to American audiences, while those in the United Kingdom will have to wait until February 9th to watch it. AEW's MJF holds the role of Executive Producer for the film.

The movie draws inspiration from the true story of the Von Erich family and the infamous “Von Erich curse.”

While speaking on Greg & The Morning Buzz, Triple H was questioned about the film and WWE's potential involvement. He disclosed that WWE had been considered for a promotional partnership, but due to scheduling conflicts, it wasn't feasible.

“We did not. They came to us recently, looking to do some promotion with us, and they were trying to screen it for us a few weeks ago and we had an international tour going on and a PLE in Saudi, we couldn’t make it work. I’m excited to see it. I’ve heard it’s very good.

I listen to Michael Hayes complain to me all the time about how they made a movie with him in it and he never signed off on it or agreed to be in the movie. That’s his point of view. It’s an amazing moment in the industry, that whole thing and the fascination of it. For me, I hope they don’t dwell…there is so much positive in our business in so many ways and yet, a lot of times, no different than anything else in life, people to want to focus on negative moments.

It’s a tragedy, the family. I just hope that it’s done well. I heard it is. I heard it’s done in a way that is not negative, not a downer, but just tells you about the perils of that sutff. If it’s done in that manner, I think it’s great. If it’s just a sensationalized hatchet job on a tragedy in a family that could have been surrounding a lot of different businesses, I hope it’s not that,”