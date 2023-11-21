Matt Riddle’s First Post-WWE Booking Announced

Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) recently released a statement confirming that ex-WWE Superstar Matt Riddle will be joining their ranks. Riddle, who has a background in UFC and was a contestant on Ultimate Fighter, is set to make his debut appearance after WWE on February 3, 2024, during the MCW 'Winter Blast Tour.'

Below is the full announcement.

"Brooooooooo ??????????

Former #WWE Superstar Matt Riddle joins the 2024 Winter Blast Tour as we hit the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department ???? on Saturday February 3rd??

Meet Matt Riddle, NWA stars Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova and ALL your favorite MCW Pro Wrestling Stars and the pre-show meet & greet ????"

