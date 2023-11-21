Booker T Anticipates Drew McIntyre's Heel Turn Success: Believes It May Be Just What He Needs

Booker T recently shared his insights on various subjects during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, including Drew McIntyre's recent heel turn on Raw. McIntyre betrayed Jey Uso in the main event, aligning himself with The Judgment Day for the upcoming Survivor Series PLE in Chicago. They are set to compete against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton in the Men’s WarGames Match.

Regarding McIntyre's heel turn, Booker T said, “I do. I’ve always been a fan of Drew’s. His initial run with WWE, and then he was let go, and I was on a couple of independent shows with him over in the UK. Just a classy guy and a great performer. But perhaps, like Ronda Rousey previously in WWE, he may not have been cast in the best role. As a baby face, I’m anxious to see what he’s capable of as a heel. And let’s be honest, as much as I respect and like, you know, I like him. He never really, never really connected as that babyface champion. He had some things against him, his Covid era, the crowd reaction to kind of help put you up over the top and give you the credibility that a champion should have and that’s just bad timing. But I’m looking forward to seeing him in that heel role because he’s a phenomenal performer and he’s got the right look. He’s got the voice, he’s physical, he can perform in the ring. So maybe a fresh coat of paint will do him justice.”