Major Name Confirmed For WWE Survivor Series 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2023

During Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes hinted at Randy Orton's return for Survivor Series without explicitly mentioning Orton's name.

Randy Orton's last WWE appearance was in May 2022, where he and Matt Riddle, as RK-Bro, lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to The Usos. Following this, Matt Riddle was released from WWE, and The Usos faced internal conflict when Jimmy turned against Jey at SummerSlam in 2023.

Orton had been absent due to back fusion surgery, with doctors advising against his return to wrestling. Despite this, he is set to come back for one of WWE's most challenging matches – WarGames.

On Monday Night Raw event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Drew McIntyre's joining of The Judgment Day in WarGames was confirmed. This left Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins looking for a fifth team member.

While Zayn and Rollins proposed different ideas, Rhodes eventually reached out to an unspecified "him."

The evening's main event saw McIntyre securing a WarGames advantage for his team against Jey Uso. Post-match, a brawl ensued between the teams, during which Rhodes subtly suggested Orton's return. He referred to their partner as someone with whom he shared a "legacy" and described him as "an apex predator." The crowd's chants of Orton's name were acknowledged by Rhodes, who confirmed their speculation without directly naming Orton.


