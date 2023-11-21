Next Week's WWE RAW to Feature Tag Team Turmoil Match and Additional Bouts

WWE has revealed the lineup for the upcoming episode of Raw next week. Announced during Monday's episode, the show will feature the following matches as part of the aftermath of Survivor Series, broadcasting live on the USA Network:

- A match to determine the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Tag Team Turmoil format, featuring The New Day, Alpha Academy, DIY, The Creed Brothers, Indus Sher, and Imperium.

- A singles match between Ivar and Bronson Reed.







