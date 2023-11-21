WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Next Week's WWE RAW to Feature Tag Team Turmoil Match and Additional Bouts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2023

Next Week's WWE RAW to Feature Tag Team Turmoil Match and Additional Bouts

WWE has revealed the lineup for the upcoming episode of Raw next week. Announced during Monday's episode, the show will feature the following matches as part of the aftermath of Survivor Series, broadcasting live on the USA Network:

- A match to determine the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Tag Team Turmoil format, featuring The New Day, Alpha Academy, DIY, The Creed Brothers, Indus Sher, and Imperium.

- A singles match between Ivar and Bronson Reed.

