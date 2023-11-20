WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

SPOILER: Top WWE SmackDown Stars Set For RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2023

SPOILER: Top WWE SmackDown Stars Set For RAW

A number of top WWE SmackDown talents are present at tonight's RAW.

During the previous SmackDown episode, the Women’s War Games match was announced, featuring Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka against a babyface team comprising Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch was unveiled as the surprise final member of her team after Charlotte Flair reached out to her during the show.

Although Lynch made an appearance on SmackDown, she is officially part of the Raw roster and is scheduled for a confrontation with Xia Li on tonight's Raw.

Lynch might encounter some familiar faces, as Twitter user @uceynightmare posted photos and videos confirming the presence of Asuka and Kairi Sane at tonight's Raw. Additionally, when inquired, she verified that Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are also attending the event.

The evening's Raw is set to commence with Drew McIntyre explaining his recent heel turn from last week's episode.

The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions and Vice Collaborate on Docuseries Exploring WCW's 'Mysterious Demise'

In a recent development reported by Deadline, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions has announced significant additions to its [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 20, 2023 04:45PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84986/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π