SPOILER: Top WWE SmackDown Stars Set For RAW

A number of top WWE SmackDown talents are present at tonight's RAW.

During the previous SmackDown episode, the Women’s War Games match was announced, featuring Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka against a babyface team comprising Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch was unveiled as the surprise final member of her team after Charlotte Flair reached out to her during the show.

Although Lynch made an appearance on SmackDown, she is officially part of the Raw roster and is scheduled for a confrontation with Xia Li on tonight's Raw.

Lynch might encounter some familiar faces, as Twitter user @uceynightmare posted photos and videos confirming the presence of Asuka and Kairi Sane at tonight's Raw. Additionally, when inquired, she verified that Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are also attending the event.

The evening's Raw is set to commence with Drew McIntyre explaining his recent heel turn from last week's episode.