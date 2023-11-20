The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions and Vice Collaborate on Docuseries Exploring WCW's 'Mysterious Demise'

In a recent development reported by Deadline, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions has announced significant additions to its team. Scot Landsman is set to join as the Head of Television, while Melissa Fried will take on the role of VP of Film Development and Production.

Amidst these strategic appointments, Seven Bucks Productions is currently juggling an impressive slate of 60 film and television projects. Notably, one of these projects delves into the "mysterious demise" of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). This intriguing venture is a collaborative effort with Vice Studios, hinting at a potential future release on Vice TV.

While specific details about the WCW project remain under wraps, its exploration of the wrestling organization's downfall is generating buzz. The story of WCW has been extensively covered in various books and documentaries, raising questions about what new perspectives Seven Bucks Productions will bring to the table.

This isn't the first time The Rock's production company has partnered with Vice; they previously collaborated on the "Tales from the Territories" series.