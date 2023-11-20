WWE RAW Set to Debut New Theme Song

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, there's talk of changing the WWE RAW opening theme, potentially as early as tonight's episode.

Regarding the theme, the report suggests possible additional changes in production. The new theme for Raw is rumored to be "Born to Be," and there will be new music for various aspects of the show, such as match graphics.

The report also mentions tracks named "Survival," "Came To Win It," and "Eyes of a Warrior," published by DefRebel and Stephanie Music Publishing Inc., WWE's music publishing arm.

"Greatness" by Vo Williams, the current theme, has been in use for nearly two years. Def Rebel, known for creating the current Smackdown theme "Nobody Better than Me," has produced these and other themes.