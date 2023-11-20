WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE RAW Set to Debut New Theme Song

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2023

WWE RAW Set to Debut New Theme Song

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, there's talk of changing the WWE RAW opening theme, potentially as early as tonight's episode.

Regarding the theme, the report suggests possible additional changes in production. The new theme for Raw is rumored to be "Born to Be," and there will be new music for various aspects of the show, such as match graphics.

The report also mentions tracks named "Survival," "Came To Win It," and "Eyes of a Warrior," published by DefRebel and Stephanie Music Publishing Inc., WWE's music publishing arm.

"Greatness" by Vo Williams, the current theme, has been in use for nearly two years. Def Rebel, known for creating the current Smackdown theme "Nobody Better than Me," has produced these and other themes.

Backstage Update on WWE Plans For Dragon Lee

Rey Mysterio recently had to step away from WWE due to a knee injury requiring surgery. His absence was set up on SmackDown a couple of week [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 19, 2023 11:21AM

Source: wrestlingnewssource.com
Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84972/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π