Backstage Update on WWE Plans For Dragon Lee

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2023

Rey Mysterio recently had to step away from WWE due to a knee injury requiring surgery. His absence was set up on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago following an altercation with Santos Escobar, who turned against him. Mysterio is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

During a recent episode of SmackDown, Escobar unleashed a compelling promo aimed at Mysterio, leading to a confrontation with the LWO members. This altercation prompted Carlito to intervene, culminating in the announcement of a match between Carlito and Escobar at Survivor Series.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that WWE plans to introduce Dragon Lee into this storyline, with Mysterio's backing. Lee is viewed by WWE as a potential successor to Mysterio and was fast-tracked from NXT to the main roster. Discussions are also underway about promoting Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to join forces with Escobar in this storyline.

