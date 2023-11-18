Buff Bagwell Arrested On DUI Charge

According to a report by The Georgia Gazette, former WCW wrestler Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was arrested on Thursday, November 16. The article includes a mugshot and states that Bagwell faced charges for speeding and driving under the influence of drugs, both categorized as misdemeanors. This incident adds to a series of arrests for Bagwell in Cobb County. He has been collaborating with Diamond Dallas Page in an effort to address his long-standing substance abuse issues.

The Georgia Gazette's report also mentions Bagwell's previous arrests, including one for speeding on August 1, 2023, and another on July 13, 2023, for speeding and driving under the influence of drugs.

This follows the news of Hulk Hogan's son, Nick also being arrested for another DUI.