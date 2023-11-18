WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Hogan Detained for DUI in Clearwater, FL Over the Weekend.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

Nick Hogan, son of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, has once again found himself in legal trouble. TMZ reports that he was apprehended for DUI charges in Clearwater, Florida, shortly before 4am. Authorities have charged him with suspected DUI, noting that he declined to undergo sobriety tests.

Details about the arrest are still emerging, but it's currently classified as a misdemeanor. This incident is particularly significant given Nick's past legal issues in the same region. In the early 2000s, he was involved in a car crash that severely injured his passenger, John Graziano.

Source: TMZ
