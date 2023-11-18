Nick Hogan Detained for DUI in Clearwater, FL Over the Weekend.

Nick Hogan, son of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, has once again found himself in legal trouble. TMZ reports that he was apprehended for DUI charges in Clearwater, Florida, shortly before 4am. Authorities have charged him with suspected DUI, noting that he declined to undergo sobriety tests.

Details about the arrest are still emerging, but it's currently classified as a misdemeanor. This incident is particularly significant given Nick's past legal issues in the same region. In the early 2000s, he was involved in a car crash that severely injured his passenger, John Graziano.