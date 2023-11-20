Ronda Rousey's Wrestling Comeback Reportedly Short-Lived

It is anticipated that Ronda Rousey will soon be taking a break from her wrestling career.

Ronda Rousey made an unexpected appearance at the Ring of Honor tapings on November 17th, where she teamed up with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz. This marked a return to the ring for Rousey, who had previously suggested she might be retiring.

Despite this return, Rousey's tenure in wrestling appears to be brief. Tony Khan has confirmed that she has not signed with AEW, and Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that Rousey is likely to step away from wrestling. He indicated that her recent wrestling activities were more about collaborating with a friend rather than a step towards a new phase in her wrestling career.

"So with Ronda, it’s a one-shot deal,” Meltzer said. “Obviously, if Ronda wants to work more, they’ll use her anytime. She was doing a favor for Marina [Shafir], to help Marina, and you know, that’s that. It could change, but I do not expect — there’s a reason that Ronda wanted to finish. It’s a family reason.

These shows that she’s worked have all been in Los Angeles. They’ve all been to team with Marina, so it’s a night out of fun for her. It’s not like she’s on the road or anything like that. She didn’t leave WWE to go to AEW. Stranger things have happened, but certainly the idea when she left WWE was that she was done with wrestling and that she was moving on to the next stage of her life."