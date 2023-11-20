GUNTHER Shares Latest News on His Travel Limitations

GUNTHER recently shared encouraging news about his travel restrictions.
There were earlier reports indicating that GUNTHER couldn't leave the United States due to stringent residency rules, with this restriction expected to last around six months.
However, in a conversation with Sports Illustrated, GUNTHER offered hope to WWE enthusiasts, especially regarding his participation in the Bash In Berlin event.
“I’m applying for my green card. During that process, you can’t leave the country for a little bit. But the PLE is in August. It should be over by then.”
GUNTHER hails from Austria, which is close to Germany, the home country of his Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser. Another member of Imperium, Giovanni Vinci, is from Italy.
