Opening Segment For Tonight's WWE RAW Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2023

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW, the final show before Survivor Series on Saturday, is set to be action-packed with several key matches.

Announced for the show are matches with implications for Survivor Series. These include a WarGames advantage match featuring either Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, or Sami Zayn against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, or JD McDonagh. Additionally, Becky Lynch will face Xia Li, Nia Jax is set to compete against Raquel Rodriguez, and Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Chad Gable.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to kick off tonight's RAW. This follows his recent heel turn, where he assisted Balor and Priest in retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Rhodes and Uso on last week's Raw. McIntyre's turn was marked by a Claymore to Uso and a subsequent handshake with Ripley. The event is taking place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This heel turn by McIntyre comes after his storyline frustration, stemming from his failure to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This storyline has been building up McIntyre's character, leading to his recent actions.

