Reports Indicate MJF Has Secretly Re-Signed with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2023

It appears that the anticipated "Bidding War of 2024" might not happen.

According to Haus Of Wrestling, based on information from WWE sources, there have been no discussions between WWE and the AEW World and ROH World Tag-Team Champion. These sources suggest that MJF has likely already secretly renewed his contract with AEW.

Furthermore, the report indicates that the notion of Friedman soon becoming a free agent is misleading. It's reported that he has already signed a contract extension, ensuring his stay with AEW until 2027.

A WWE source commented, “This is a completely in his head storyline.”

Another source confirmed, saying, “1000%. I was told a while ago he is under a long-term deal, which is why they stopped pushing the 2024 stuff.”

Source: Haus Of Wrestling
Tags: #wwe #aew #mjf

