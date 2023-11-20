NWA Schedules 2024 Kickoff PPV in Florida, Billy Corgan Orchestrates FTW Angle

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is set to make a comeback in Florida with a pay-per-view event to usher in the New Year.

According to a report from PWInsider on Monday, the NWA plans to host a PPV in Florida on January 13, 2024. The specific venue is still undecided, but Fort Lauderdale is reportedly the leading candidate to host the event.

Sources from NWA have indicated that their TV taping in Sarasota, FL, on November 18 attracted around 1,000 fans, a turnout that greatly pleased the promotion.

During the FTW show in Riverview, FL, on November 18, NWA President Billy Corgan made an appearance. He announced that FTW would become a developmental territory for the NWA in Florida. However, there was a catch: Corgan did not want the promotion to join the NWA system if Bryan Idol, also known as Mercurio, remained the FTW Champion. This led to a situation where Idol was asked to relinquish his title. Idol refused, leading Damien Fenrir to tell Corgan he would attempt to win the title from Idol.

Corgan agreed to this, but Idol managed to retain his title due to interference from Anthony Catena. Following this, Corgan declared that the deal would be off the table as long as Idol remains the champion.