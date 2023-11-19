AEW Wrestler Takes Hiatus from TV Screen

During a thrilling start to the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was a high-stakes six-man tag team match took place. The team of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne faced off against the trio of Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland. The babyfaces triumphed, executing their finishers on Luchasaurus to secure a well-fought victory.

In related news, a clarification has been made regarding Darby Allin's future endeavors. Contrary to the claims made by announcers during the match, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that Allin will not be attempting to climb Mount Everest this weekend. Instead, Allin is expected to take a hiatus from television as he prepares for the monumental climb, which is tentatively scheduled for 2024.