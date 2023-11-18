WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Updates on Potential AEW Comeback This Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

The backstage area at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA was bustling on Friday night during the AEW Full Gear 2023 "go-home" episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage. Many prominent stars were present behind the scenes.

Ronda Rousey was observed in her gear backstage and made her ROH debut, as reported. Danhausen was also seen at the event. He has been the subject of "Very nice, very evil" vignettes for several weeks, building anticipation for his return to AEW TV.

According to PWInsider Elite, the initial plan was for Danhausen to make his comeback on November 1. However, due to the packed segments featuring MJF and The Acclaimed, the decision was made to delay his return.

Currently, there's no confirmation on whether Danhausen will make his return tonight or at the AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV on Saturday.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #danhausen

