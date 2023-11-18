WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ronda Rousey Debuts in ROH Following AEW Rampage Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

Ronda Rousey Debuts in ROH Following AEW Rampage Event

Following the AEW Rampage tapings in Inglewood, California, a significant debut occurred.

Ronda Rousey, a former WWE Women's Champion, made her first appearance at the ROH tapings. She participated in a tag team match, joining forces with Marina Shafir to face Billie Starkz and Athena. This debut was not pre-announced, but rumors of Rousey being backstage at the show circulated before Collision, as reported by WrestleVotes.

The tag team match was a follow-up to their previous encounter at Wrestling Revolver on Thursday, which ended in a no-contest. Since her departure from WWE, where her last match was a loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, this marks Rousey's second wrestling appearance. Whether her ROH match signifies a one-time appearance or indicates a full-time contract remains unclear.

Rousey made her entrance to Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," a song she previously used during her WWE and UFC stints.

Should Rousey sign with ROH, it could certainly go some way in the brand securing a TV deal. The belief is that Tony Khan aims to include ROH in a deal with AEW for broadcasting live events on Max.

 


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84936/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π