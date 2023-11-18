Ronda Rousey Debuts in ROH Following AEW Rampage Event

Following the AEW Rampage tapings in Inglewood, California, a significant debut occurred.

Ronda Rousey, a former WWE Women's Champion, made her first appearance at the ROH tapings. She participated in a tag team match, joining forces with Marina Shafir to face Billie Starkz and Athena. This debut was not pre-announced, but rumors of Rousey being backstage at the show circulated before Collision, as reported by WrestleVotes.

The tag team match was a follow-up to their previous encounter at Wrestling Revolver on Thursday, which ended in a no-contest. Since her departure from WWE, where her last match was a loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, this marks Rousey's second wrestling appearance. Whether her ROH match signifies a one-time appearance or indicates a full-time contract remains unclear.

Rousey made her entrance to Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," a song she previously used during her WWE and UFC stints.

Should Rousey sign with ROH, it could certainly go some way in the brand securing a TV deal. The belief is that Tony Khan aims to include ROH in a deal with AEW for broadcasting live events on Max.

