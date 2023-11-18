ROH World Championship Match Set for AEW Full Gear "Zero Hour" Pre-Show

A championship match has been scheduled for Saturday evening.
On the recent live AEW Rampage "go-home" show before Saturday's AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view, a new championship match was announced.
Set for the AEW Full Gear "Zero Hour" pre-show, which precedes the PPV event on Saturday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, is a ROH World Championship match featuring Eddie Kingston versus Jay Lethal.
This match was confirmed during a backstage interview segment with Kingston and Lethal on Rampage.
"You have one more day left as the #ROH World Champion" - Jay Lethal to the #ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT#EddieKingston | @TheLethalJay pic.twitter.com/j5YQ9HFLo9
