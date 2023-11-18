WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH World Championship Match Set for AEW Full Gear "Zero Hour" Pre-Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

A championship match has been scheduled for Saturday evening.

On the recent live AEW Rampage "go-home" show before Saturday's AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view, a new championship match was announced.

Set for the AEW Full Gear "Zero Hour" pre-show, which precedes the PPV event on Saturday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, is a ROH World Championship match featuring Eddie Kingston versus Jay Lethal.

This match was confirmed during a backstage interview segment with Kingston and Lethal on Rampage.

