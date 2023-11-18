WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Singles Match Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

A new bout has been confirmed for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2023 on November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

During the latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode, Santos Escobar clarified his motives behind his brutal assault on Rey Mysterio and his departure from the LWO in the previous week's episode.

Following his retreat from Carlito after attacking other LWO members in tonight's SmackDown, it was revealed that Santos Escobar will face Carlito in a singles match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Announcement of Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series Revealed

The official announcement for the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 came after the latest episode of WWE Friday Night Smack [...]

