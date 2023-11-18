WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Announcement of Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2023

The official announcement for the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 came after the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The episode began with the revamped Damage CTRL, featuring Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai. They boasted about being an overwhelming force for WarGames.

The segment concluded with them challenging Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to find a fourth member for their WarGames team. Nick Aldis later informed the trio that they had until the end of the night to choose a partner for the match.

Throughout the night, Damage CTRL sabotaged Bianca Belair's attempts to recruit a teammate, launching backstage attacks on Michin and Zelina Vega.

In the end, Becky Lynch received a call from Charlotte Flair and agreed to join forces with Flair, Belair, and Shotzi. This led to a climactic brawl with Damage CTRL to end the show.

The two teams are set to compete in the Women’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2023, which will be held at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. next weekend.


