Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2023

WWE SmackDown is set to take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, tonight with a star-studded lineup featuring LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and more.

WE has already announced two high-stakes encounters for tonight's show:

- LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

- Solo Sikoa Returns: The highly anticipated return of Solo Sikoa is set to shake up the WWE landscape. Sikoa, a member of the formidable Anoa'i family, has been out of action due to injury, but his comeback is sure to make waves in the SmackDown roster.

With a star-studded lineup and two must-see matches, tonight's WWE SmackDown Live from Evansville is an event not to be missed. Tune in to FOX at 8/7C to catch all the electrifying action.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 17, 2023 11:33AM


