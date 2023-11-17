Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, tonight with a star-studded lineup featuring LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and more.
WE has already announced two high-stakes encounters for tonight's show:
- LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso
- Solo Sikoa Returns: The highly anticipated return of Solo Sikoa is set to shake up the WWE landscape. Sikoa, a member of the formidable Anoa'i family, has been out of action due to injury, but his comeback is sure to make waves in the SmackDown roster.
With a star-studded lineup and two must-see matches, tonight's WWE SmackDown Live from Evansville is an event not to be missed. Tune in to FOX at 8/7C to catch all the electrifying action.
