Ex-WWE Superstar Anticipated to Make the Move to AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2023

A well-known ex-WWE wrestler is anticipated to join AEW soon.

AEW President Tony Khan has made an announcement about a significant figure set to debut at Full Gear, where they will sign their AEW contract. Khan described this individual as "one of the world's best wrestlers," and a figure "known and respected" globally by fans.

This announcement has led to widespread speculation on social media about the identity of this new AEW signee. Names like Will Ospreay and Mercedes Mone were among the fan guesses, but it appears neither will be the one revealed for various reasons.

Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noted that Dolph Ziggler is also not the new signee, despite circulating rumors. However, Meltzer mentioned that Ziggler is likely to join AEW once his non-compete clause with WWE ends. Ziggler's WWE contract was terminated on September 21st.

Meltzer wrote, “Within wrestling Dolph Ziggler’s name has come up, but his non-compete with WWE doesn’t end until late December so it would seem impossible for it to be him, although many expect him in AEW.”

Source: f4wonline.com
