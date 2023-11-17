Sheamus' Anticipated WWE Return Date

Sheamus is on the verge of making his comeback to in-ring action.

Since losing to Edge in the SmackDown episode on August 18th, the ex-World Champion has been absent from wrestling. That match marked Edge's final WWE appearance, but it also led to Sheamus taking a hiatus from the organization.

Official statements are yet to be made, but reports suggest that Sheamus has been recuperating from a severe shoulder injury.

Nonetheless, his return to WWE TV appears imminent. He is scheduled to appear at SmackDown events on November 24th, December 8th, and December 15th. Additionally, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that Sheamus is expected to make his comeback on November 25th, coinciding with Survivor Series.

Expectations are also high for Randy Orton's return to the ring at the same event.