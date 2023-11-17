WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Sheamus' Anticipated WWE Return Date

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2023

Sheamus' Anticipated WWE Return Date

Sheamus is on the verge of making his comeback to in-ring action.

Since losing to Edge in the SmackDown episode on August 18th, the ex-World Champion has been absent from wrestling. That match marked Edge's final WWE appearance, but it also led to Sheamus taking a hiatus from the organization.

Official statements are yet to be made, but reports suggest that Sheamus has been recuperating from a severe shoulder injury.

Nonetheless, his return to WWE TV appears imminent. He is scheduled to appear at SmackDown events on November 24th, December 8th, and December 15th. Additionally, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that Sheamus is expected to make his comeback on November 25th, coinciding with Survivor Series.

Expectations are also high for Randy Orton's return to the ring at the same event.

The Undertaker Reveals His Unfulfilled Dream Match

The Undertaker has previously expressed his interest in having a match with Andre The Giant. In a recent discussion with Bill Apter from Sp [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 16, 2023 01:47PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #sheamus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84932/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π