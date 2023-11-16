WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Reveals His Unfulfilled Dream Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2023

The Undertaker has previously expressed his interest in having a match with Andre The Giant.

In a recent discussion with Bill Apter from Sportskeeda, The Undertaker reiterated this sentiment, revealing that Andre The Giant had even conceived a storyline for them to pursue together.

“The match that I’d wish I had that I never got the opportunity to is with Andre [The Giant]. That was always a dream of mine. Andre’s health was really — when I got here, his health was already in decline with his back and his knees and everything. It was crazy, Tim White and I discussed it many times — It’s funny. Andre told me early on, ‘Kid, one day, me and you.’ He had an idea, he had an angle that he wanted to do with me. Andre didn’t like big guys, but he loved me for the little amount of time we got to spend together and he wanted to do business with me. His health was just at a point where we couldn’t do it.”


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #andre the giant

