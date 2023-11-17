WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE to Sell More Tickets by Forgoing Stage for WrestleMania Week Shows in Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2023

WWE to Sell More Tickets by Forgoing Stage for WrestleMania Week Shows in Philadelphia

In a departure from tradition, WWE will not be using a stage for its WrestleMania week RAW and Smackdown shows at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

This decision is reportedly motivated by the company's desire to maximize revenue and lower costs, as it expects to sell more tickets by cramming as many fans as possible into the venue. With the new ownership in place, WWE is focused on increasing revenue and reducing expenses, and this change is seen as a way to achieve those goals.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that in an effort to maximize fan attendance, the company has decided not to include a stage at the upcoming show. This move is aimed at accommodating the largest possible number of fans in the venue.

“WWE has made the decision to not use a stage for the WrestleMania week Raw and Smackdown shows at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The feeling is that with all the tourists in town and the brand being hot that they will be able to sell more tickets and drive more revenue (plus it saves on arena costs).

Basically with the new ownership it’s about maximizing revenue and lowering costs, and both buildings will be set up for 18,553 tickets instead of about 13,000 which would normally be the case.”

WWE Eyes International Expansion; Targets Top NJPW Star

WWE is actively seeking to expand its market presence, eyeing key regions such as Europe, Mexico, and Japan. To achieve this, the company re [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 17, 2023 11:21AM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84930/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π