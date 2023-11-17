WWE Eyes International Expansion; Targets Top NJPW Star

WWE is actively seeking to expand its market presence, eyeing key regions such as Europe, Mexico, and Japan. To achieve this, the company recognizes the need to integrate stars from these areas alongside its existing roster of talent.

The wrestling world has been abuzz with WWE's interest in Giulia, who recently clinched the New Japan Strong Women's Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale. Despite WWE's interest, Giulia is contractually bound and cannot sign with any organization, including WWE, until her current deal expires in March.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed light on this situation, reporting that Giulia has received some form of offer from WWE.

Meltzer elaborated on the matter, stating, "The Giulia stuff is far more serious as she has an 'offer' and obviously Stardom and Rossy Ogawa are aware of it, and she’s close to Ogawa and did have a verbal agreement to work with him next year."

The potential move to WWE could significantly impact Giulia's career trajectory. If she opts for an NXT deal, NJPW could potentially match the offer. However, a main roster deal with WWE, starting at $250,000, presents a financial advantage that significantly exceeds what she could earn in Japan.