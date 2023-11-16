WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Launches Official Lucha Libre Masks Featuring MLB Teams

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2023

WWE has launched a new product line featuring lucha libre-style masks. These masks are designed in collaboration with several Major League Baseball teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Texas Rangers.

The following is the product description available on WWE Shop for these masks:

"Give your collection of Boston Red Sox gear an addition that comes flying off the top rope by grabbing this Lucha mask. Featuring multiple Boston Red Sox graphics and instantly recognizable team colors, this unique collectible is the perfect grab for devout MLB and sports entertainment fans. A truly standout accessory, it gives your showing of Boston Red Sox spirit some Lucha Libre authenticity."

For additional details, you can visit WWEShop.com.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 16, 2023 01:47PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe shop #lucha libre

