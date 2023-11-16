WWE Hall of Famer Booker T Addresses Criticism Over Roman Reigns' Reduced Match Schedule

The wrestling community on social media has been abuzz with discussions about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' notably sparse wrestling schedule in 2023, having competed in only 11 matches so far. Addressing these conversations, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his insights on his podcast, tackling the criticism head-on.

Booker T highlighted the perennial nature of complaints in the wrestling world, stating, "You know, people are gonna find something to complain about all the time." He drew parallels with wrestling legends, pointing out, "I think one of the biggest complaints was guys work too much… Go back to the old days and just think about how many times Hogan worked on television in a calendar year. Might be less than that, and nobody was bigger than Hogan…"

Further, Booker T made an analogy with combat sports to put Reigns' schedule into perspective. He questioned, "Can you imagine a boxer boxing 22 times in a year? Or an MMA fighter fighting 22 times in a year?" He emphasized, "22 times is actually a lot. That’s just the way I look at it."

Concluding his thoughts, Booker T weighed the pros and cons of Reigns' schedule, implying that the success of a wrestler isn't solely dependent on the frequency of their matches. He remarked, "So I look at the pros and cons of it. If Roman wasn’t selling no tickets, we could talk."