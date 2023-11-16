Road Dogg Reflects on Nia Jax's Accidental Punch to Becky Lynch in 2018 Incident

During a recent episode of his podcast, "Oh You Didn't Know," Road Dogg delved into various topics, including the incident where Nia Jax accidentally hit Becky Lynch during a brawl on Raw in 2018, leading to the cancellation of Lynch's match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Road Dogg shared his perspective, saying, “I don’t think it got real. I think it was an accident, but it was an accident that landed, you know what I mean? And a lot of times, that happens a lot of times. Thank God in heaven it doesn’t happen to your nose every time. Sometimes, it’s in the side of the head. Sometimes, it’s in the jaw. It’s in the ribs. You know what I mean? Like, so you play wrestling at 100 miles an hour or as fast as this body will go and hit another body at that speed or whatever. Like your things are going to happen, so that’s part of the gig. And if you come back selling or come back mad. It don’t look good on you. You know what I mean? You got to come back and go. ‘Hey. Good stuff out there. Sorry about that. Whatever.’ But you come back, you, gloss it over and you say, no, that’s good for the business. And it sounds hokey, but how good for the business was it? Like, it was literally good for the business. Now, having said that’s not I’m not climbing under a TV table and gigging myself. That just happened. And then that made the moment more organic and real because it really just happened. We really saw what made it happen. We could rewind it and like, Holy mackerel. ‘Now Nia’s got a crippler,’ you know what I mean? Like, she’s put her out of business and busted her face open and holy mackerel. It was great for business.”

He emphasized that such accidents are part of professional wrestling and can unexpectedly benefit the business by adding a layer of realism to the storyline.