Logan Paul Set For Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

Logan Paul is set to have an increased presence in WWE after securing his inaugural wrestling championship. He triumphed over Rey Mysterio, capturing the United States Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, held in Saudi Arabia. WWE has confirmed that Paul will participate in the 2024 Elimination Chamber event, scheduled for February 24 at Optus Stadium in Western Australia. This marks WWE's first significant event in Australia since the Super Show-Down in 2018.
The event is a result of a financial arrangement between WWE and the Western Australian Government, facilitated by Tourism Western Australia.
⚡ WWE Announces First-Ever Premium Live Event in France: Backlash 2024
In 2024, WWE will make its way to France. The company revealed on Thursday that the Backlash event in the following year will mark the first [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 16, 2023 09:24AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com