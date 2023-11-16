WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Set For Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2023

Logan Paul Set For Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

Logan Paul is set to have an increased presence in WWE after securing his inaugural wrestling championship. He triumphed over Rey Mysterio, capturing the United States Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, held in Saudi Arabia. WWE has confirmed that Paul will participate in the 2024 Elimination Chamber event, scheduled for February 24 at Optus Stadium in Western Australia. This marks WWE's first significant event in Australia since the Super Show-Down in 2018.

The event is a result of a financial arrangement between WWE and the Western Australian Government, facilitated by Tourism Western Australia.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 16, 2023 09:24AM


