WWE Announces First-Ever Premium Live Event in France: Backlash 2024

In 2024, WWE will make its way to France. The company revealed on Thursday that the Backlash event in the following year will mark the first-ever Premium Live Event (PLE) hosted in France. This event, named WWE Backlash France, is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines.

The LDLC Arena can accommodate up to 16,000 people for concerts and 12,000 for sports events.

Last month, Fightful reported that Backlash was expected to be held in France the following year, with Paris initially thought to be the probable host city.

This announcement comes on the heels of last month's revelation that WWE will hold its first-ever Premium Live Event in Germany, titled Bash in Berlin, scheduled for August 31, 2024.

"WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that WWE Backlash France will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in France, emanating from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Additionally, SmackDown will emanate from the LDLC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, marking the first time SmackDown will broadcast from France."